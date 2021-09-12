Sherritt International (TSE:S) Price Target Lowered to C$0.55 at National Bankshares

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$0.60 to C$0.55 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on S. TD Securities lifted their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.65 to C$0.70 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Sherritt International to C$0.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.30 to C$0.40 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of TSE S opened at C$0.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$190.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.30, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.86. Sherritt International has a fifty-two week low of C$0.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.51.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

