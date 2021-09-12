Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Lowered to C$14.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LUN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.30 to C$12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.94.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$9.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$6.68 and a 1-year high of C$16.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.66.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total value of C$279,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at C$502,650.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

