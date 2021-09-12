Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Pivotal Research

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) had its target price trimmed by Pivotal Research from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock.

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.80.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.33. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $974.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.74.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $268.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zumiez will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $112,177.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,838.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,451 shares of company stock worth $326,207. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the first quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Zumiez by 404.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zumiez by 7,631.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zumiez by 81.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

