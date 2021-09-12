Newmont (TSE:NGT) PT Lowered to C$99.00

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its target price decreased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$104.00 to C$99.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Newmont to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$75.69 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Newmont from C$72.72 to C$66.12 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.96.

NGT opened at C$72.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$57.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$75.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$78.28. Newmont has a 1-year low of C$68.76 and a 1-year high of C$90.94.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.77 billion.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

