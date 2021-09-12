Reviewing Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) & Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) and Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Sundance Energy has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sundance Energy and Birchcliff Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Birchcliff Energy 0 0 10 0 3.00

Birchcliff Energy has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.60%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than Sundance Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Sundance Energy and Birchcliff Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy -403.50% -35.47% -11.00% Birchcliff Energy 13.77% 5.07% 2.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sundance Energy and Birchcliff Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy $91.81 million 0.02 -$370.46 million N/A N/A Birchcliff Energy $394.54 million 3.23 -$43.16 million N/A N/A

Birchcliff Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy.

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats Sundance Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sundance Energy

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 9, 2021, Sundance Energy Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

