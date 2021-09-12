Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Issued By Wedbush

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.72. Wedbush also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

PHM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research cut their target price on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.38.

PHM stock opened at $47.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.53.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

