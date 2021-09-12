Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Barclays

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Project Angel Parent presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.94.

Shares of NYSE MLNK opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. Project Angel Parent has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

In related news, insider Timothy Nguyen sold 1,180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $29,063,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

