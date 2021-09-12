Analysts Expect Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $377.23 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) will post $377.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $391.14 million and the lowest is $363.90 million. Triumph Group posted sales of $481.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.69 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGI. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $17.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 3.30. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $22.71.

In related news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $433,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,880,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,272,000 after buying an additional 187,280 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,989,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,782,000 after acquiring an additional 475,058 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,317,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,027,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,331,000 after acquiring an additional 717,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,649,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,723,000 after acquiring an additional 55,288 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

