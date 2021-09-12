UBS Group Lowers First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has $17.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on FHN. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Horizon in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.42.

NYSE FHN opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.51.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter worth about $42,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 87.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 51.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 1,517.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

