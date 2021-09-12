Cowen Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $93.00 price objective on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. raised their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.64.

ORCL opened at $89.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.96. The company has a market cap of $250.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Oracle has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

