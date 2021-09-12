WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAPS. Truist began coverage on WM Technology in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on WM Technology in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on WM Technology in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on WM Technology in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on WM Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.56.

MAPS opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. WM Technology has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $29.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that WM Technology will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $3,180,100.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

