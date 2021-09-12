Truist Downgrades Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) to Hold

Truist downgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $21.00.

GDP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Goodrich Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN GDP opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $278.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $22.18.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goodrich Petroleum will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 53,924 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 138.5% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 95,553 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 172.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 40,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

