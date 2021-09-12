Investors Buy High Volume of Energy Fuels Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 26,126 call options on the company. This is an increase of 641% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,525 call options.

Shares of UUUU opened at $6.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35. Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $992.58 million, a PE ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.77.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,121.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Fuels will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Noble Financial upgraded Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

In other news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $52,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 380,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,140.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UUUU. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 343.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 99.1% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 474,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 235,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 92.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 29,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

