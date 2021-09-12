TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.38.

NYSE TDG opened at $599.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $623.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $620.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.85 and a beta of 1.63. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $453.76 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.67, for a total value of $6,546,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lisman acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,966,665. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

