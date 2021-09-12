National Bankshares Lowers Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target to C$36.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective reduced by analysts at National Bankshares from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.46.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.35.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Game Creek Capital LP grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 123,750 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,164 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,594 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 363,872 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after buying an additional 84,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

