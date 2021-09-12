Minera Alamos (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Given New C$1.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Minera Alamos (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins assumed coverage on Minera Alamos in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Minera Alamos alerts:

OTCMKTS:MAIFF opened at $0.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51. Minera Alamos has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $0.63.

Minera Alamos, Inc is a gold development company with a portfolio of Mexican assets. The firm holds an interest in Santana, La Fortuna, and Los Reyes projects. The Santana open-pit heap-leach development project in Sonora currently under construction, which is expected to have its first gold production in late 2020.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Minera Alamos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minera Alamos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.