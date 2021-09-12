National Bank Financial Lowers Osisko Development (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) Price Target to C$9.50

Osisko Development (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.25 to C$9.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Development from C$11.00 to C$10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Osisko Development alerts:

RNGTF opened at $4.17 on Friday. Osisko Development has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52.

Osisko Development Corp. mines for gold and other minerals. It focuses on developing a mining camp in Canada and develops Cariboo gold project, San Antonio gold project, James Bay properties, Guerrero properties and mineral reserves and resources. The company was founded on November 25, 2020 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.