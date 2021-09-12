Brokers Offer Predictions for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:SMFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban expects that the bank will earn $1.07 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.11. The firm has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 570,736.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,940,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938,942 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,124,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,531,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,780,000 after acquiring an additional 789,643 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,303,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,538,000 after acquiring an additional 721,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,141,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,278,000 after acquiring an additional 711,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

