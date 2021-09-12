Truist Securiti Weighs in on Thor Industries, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Thor Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $12.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.25.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.56.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $112.61 on Friday. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 62.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Thor Industries by 153.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Thor Industries by 35.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

