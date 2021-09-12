Brokers Offer Predictions for TFI International Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of TFI International in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will earn $6.85 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $104.95 target price on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins raised their price objective on TFI International from C$124.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.18.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $113.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TFI International has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $116.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.05 and its 200 day moving average is $102.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 4,259.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,190 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,158,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

