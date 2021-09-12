Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on API shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

NASDAQ API opened at $31.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -84.51 and a beta of -0.24. Agora has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $114.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.86.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Agora had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agora will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in API. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Agora by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Agora by 397.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

