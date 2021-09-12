Brokerages Expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) to report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.15). Blink Charging reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 108.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.79). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.49) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 328.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLNK shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $30.65 on Friday. Blink Charging has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average is $35.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.64 and a beta of 3.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Blink Charging by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,277,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,920,000 after purchasing an additional 814,256 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 242.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,711,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,484,000 after purchasing an additional 189,332 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,031,000 after purchasing an additional 382,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 111.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,227,000 after acquiring an additional 309,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

