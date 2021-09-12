Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.60. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,470,000 after buying an additional 355,261 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,803,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,742,000 after acquiring an additional 51,398 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 7.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,045,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,800,000 after buying an additional 133,919 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,669,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,431,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 12.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,486,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,868,000 after purchasing an additional 163,998 shares during the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

