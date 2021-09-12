The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Shares of BPRN opened at $30.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.67. The Bank of Princeton has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $31.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.03.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 14.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after buying an additional 45,206 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in The Bank of Princeton by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 78,772 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in The Bank of Princeton by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 61,727 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Princeton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,565,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

