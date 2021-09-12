Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE UBP opened at $15.88 on Thursday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.68 million, a P/E ratio of 61.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 18.25%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

