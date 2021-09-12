ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Up to $71.15

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $71.15, but opened at $73.80. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $74.67, with a volume of 4,056 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCO. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,879.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

