Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Gap Up to $24.93

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.93, but opened at $26.05. Avid Technology shares last traded at $26.85, with a volume of 4,702 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVID shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.25.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $94.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.34 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 19,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $729,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 794,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,717,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,729 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,156. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avid Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 530.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 5,354.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.