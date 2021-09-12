Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $74.48

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $74.48 and last traded at $73.74, with a volume of 423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.15.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRTA shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. started coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prothena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.97 and a 200 day moving average of $39.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prothena news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $1,326,244.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $971,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $5,318,787.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,250 shares of company stock worth $8,081,192 in the last 90 days. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Prothena by 75.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,823,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,739 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Prothena by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,285,000 after acquiring an additional 90,840 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prothena by 42.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,745,000 after acquiring an additional 879,254 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the first quarter worth $46,650,000. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP raised its stake in Prothena by 3.0% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,742,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,772,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

