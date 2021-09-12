Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $74.48

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $74.48 and last traded at $73.74, with a volume of 423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.15.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRTA shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. started coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prothena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.97 and a 200 day moving average of $39.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.47.
In other Prothena news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $1,326,244.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $971,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $5,318,787.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,250 shares of company stock worth $8,081,192 in the last 90 days. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Prothena by 75.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,823,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,739 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Prothena by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,285,000 after acquiring an additional 90,840 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prothena by 42.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,745,000 after acquiring an additional 879,254 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the first quarter worth $46,650,000. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP raised its stake in Prothena by 3.0% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,742,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,772,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.