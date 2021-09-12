Conduit (LON:CRE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $485.00

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 485 ($6.34) and last traded at GBX 485 ($6.34), with a volume of 42422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 491.50 ($6.42).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of Conduit in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 518.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 881.28. The company has a market capitalization of £810.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. Conduit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -320.99%.

About Conduit (LON:CRE)

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

