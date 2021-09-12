South32 (LON:S32) Reaches New 12-Month High at $184.25

South32 Limited (LON:S32)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 184.25 ($2.41) and last traded at GBX 183.60 ($2.40), with a volume of 490925 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173.60 ($2.27).

Several research firms have weighed in on S32. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on South32 from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on shares of South32 in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

Get South32 alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 159.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 159.26. The company has a market capitalization of £8.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from South32’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. South32’s payout ratio is currently -0.81%.

In related news, insider Graham Kerr sold 165,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59), for a total value of £455,086.50 ($594,573.43).

About South32 (LON:S32)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.