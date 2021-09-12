National Bank Financial Boosts Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Price Target to C$65.00

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.93% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tecsys’ FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$70.00 price target on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Tecsys stock opened at C$58.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$842.31 million and a P/E ratio of 118.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$50.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.65. Tecsys has a 52 week low of C$27.32 and a 52 week high of C$66.58.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$32.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tecsys will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

