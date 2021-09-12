National Bank Financial Increases Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Price Target to C$65.00

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$65.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.93% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tecsys’ FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TCS. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Tecsys stock opened at C$58.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$842.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.65. Tecsys has a 1 year low of C$27.32 and a 1 year high of C$66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$32.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tecsys will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

