TFI International (TSE:TFII) Downgraded by TD Securities to “Hold”

TD Securities cut shares of TFI International (TSE:TFII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has C$155.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$150.00.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$110.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$137.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of TFI International to C$144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$121.97.
Shares of TSE:TFII opened at C$143.64 on Wednesday. TFI International has a twelve month low of C$53.08 and a twelve month high of C$146.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$134.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$113.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19. The company has a market cap of C$13.36 billion and a PE ratio of 22.31.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
