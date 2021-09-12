TFI International (TSE:TFII) Downgraded by TD Securities to “Hold”

TD Securities cut shares of TFI International (TSE:TFII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has C$155.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$150.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TFII. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TFI International to C$154.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$94.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of TFI International to C$144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TFI International to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$121.97.

Shares of TSE:TFII opened at C$143.64 on Wednesday. TFI International has a twelve month low of C$53.08 and a twelve month high of C$146.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$134.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$113.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19. The company has a market cap of C$13.36 billion and a PE ratio of 22.31.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 35,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.47, for a total value of C$5,001,919.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$589,255,417.11. Insiders sold a total of 115,712 shares of company stock worth $15,984,279 in the last 90 days.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

