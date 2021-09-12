National Bank Financial Lowers Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target to C$7.25

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$7.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on YRI. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a C$5.22 price objective on Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.10.

YRI opened at C$5.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.67. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.05 and a 12 month high of C$8.45.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$537.42 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.3593271 EPS for the current year.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

