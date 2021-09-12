Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Price Target Lowered to C$0.30 at National Bankshares

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Trevali Mining to C$0.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.26.

Shares of TV opened at C$0.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$197.87 million and a P/E ratio of -2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Trevali Mining has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

