UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Receives “Hold” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their hold rating on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PATH. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a sell rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.71.

NASDAQ PATH opened at $55.34 on Wednesday. UiPath has a 12 month low of $53.57 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.42.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. UiPath’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $2,528,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 19,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $1,342,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 637,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,073,766.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,052 shares of company stock worth $20,960,765 in the last 90 days. 28.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

