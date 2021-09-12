Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.05.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Shares of CFG opened at $42.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,141,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,131,000 after acquiring an additional 458,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,566,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,906,660,000 after buying an additional 2,218,073 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,776,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,918,000 after buying an additional 151,757 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,212,000 after buying an additional 3,038,621 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,283,000 after buying an additional 10,334,260 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.