Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Lifted to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Mitsubishi stock opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.32. Mitsubishi has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $33.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.45.

About Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, industrial infrastructure, automotive and mobility, food industry, consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The company's Natural Gas segment engages in the natural gas/oil exploration, production, and development business; and liquified natural gas business.

