FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Avantor, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Avantor in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.50. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avantor’s FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

NYSE AVTR opened at $42.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.66. Avantor has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $42.69. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.07, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,515,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 444,541.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,410,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,629,000 after buying an additional 4,409,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,114,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,786,000 after buying an additional 3,264,774 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,082,000 after buying an additional 3,120,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,442,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $1,003,870.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,051.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $3,945,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 419,652 shares of company stock worth $15,849,715. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

