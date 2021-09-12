Best Buy Co., Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Best Buy in a report issued on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Best Buy’s FY2022 earnings at $9.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.43 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Best Buy stock opened at $111.35 on Friday. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $95.93 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

In other news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 21,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $2,484,859.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 77,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,214 shares of company stock worth $4,571,678. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

