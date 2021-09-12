Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of GameStop in a report released on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

NYSE:GME opened at $190.41 on Friday. GameStop has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $483.00. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.62 and a beta of -2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.63.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GME. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in GameStop by 59.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in GameStop by 15.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in GameStop during the first quarter worth about $1,332,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in GameStop during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in GameStop by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

