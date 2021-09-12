Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.57.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DENN shares. Wedbush cut their price target on Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $16.25 on Friday. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $106.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denny’s news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $161,884.03. Following the transaction, the president now owns 796,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,076.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Denny’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 23,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

