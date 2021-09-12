Raymond James Reiterates Buy Rating for SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 100.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SILV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

Shares of NYSEMKT:SILV opened at $7.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 14.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,746,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,588,000 after purchasing an additional 956,547 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 2.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,441,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,982,000 after purchasing an additional 91,450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 7.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,152,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,519,000 after purchasing an additional 213,878 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,768,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,421,000 after purchasing an additional 261,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter valued at about $18,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

