Barclays Trims Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Target Price to GBX 1,800

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,825 ($23.84) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,020 ($26.39) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,542 ($20.15) to GBX 1,579 ($20.63) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Smith & Nephew to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,560 ($20.38) to GBX 1,805 ($23.58) in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,801 ($23.53).

Shares of SN stock opened at GBX 1,343.50 ($17.55) on Friday. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of GBX 1,317 ($17.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,681.50 ($21.97). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,454.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,464.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89.

In related news, insider Angie Risley acquired 242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.55) per share, with a total value of £3,436.40 ($4,489.68).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

