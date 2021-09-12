Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $160.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WFG. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an action list buuy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.83.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $79.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.11 and its 200-day moving average is $73.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.50 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 27.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFG. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,860,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,033,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.