Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 172.73% from the stock’s previous close.

CLSD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.65.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $392.57 million, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 540.08% and a negative return on equity of 172.83%. The business had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. Analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 213,203 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $1,468,968.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,320,632.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $701,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at $24,920,705.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 319,248 shares of company stock worth $2,199,808. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 214.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 107,944 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 38,528 shares during the period. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy.

