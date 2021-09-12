Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.06% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SBNY. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.88.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of SBNY opened at $262.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $269.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $480.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,339,000 after acquiring an additional 315,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Signature Bank by 15.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,149,000 after buying an additional 691,739 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Signature Bank by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,190,165,000 after buying an additional 41,884 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 123.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,921,000 after buying an additional 824,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,175,000 after buying an additional 16,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.