Plexus’ (PLXS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $108.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Fox-Davies Capital raised Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.73 target price on Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.79.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $90.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.20. Plexus has a 1-year low of $64.35 and a 1-year high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Plexus will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J Joel Quadracci acquired 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,719.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Plexus by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

