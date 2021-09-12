Argus Increases Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $500.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Argus from $416.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $425.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $394.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.63. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $434.22. The company has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.96, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

